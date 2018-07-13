Lawyer: Sedition charge against late Selangor lawmaker Shuhaimi dropped

Lawyer Latheefa Koya said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) withdrew the charge against the late Sungai Kandis assemblyman at the Shah Alam High Court yesterday. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The prosecution yesterday withdrew a sedition case against the late Selangor state assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei who died earlier this month, his lawyer confirmed today.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) withdrew the charge against the late Sungai Kandis assemblyman at the Shah Alam High Court yesterday.

“Yesterday, his matter at the Shah Alam High Court has been withdrawn by the DPP, but they clarified in the letter they had already withdrawn before he died,” she told reporters when met at the court here, referring to the deputy public prosecutor.

She was referring to a letter from the AGC that Shuhaimi’s lawyers received the day before yesterday.

In the letter dated July 3 and signed off by the AGC’s Solicitor-General II Datin Zauyah T. Loth Khan, the top legal official conveyed the government unit’s condolences to Shuhaimi’s lawyers over the sad news of their client’s death on July 2.

Zauyah then went on to say that the AGC had decided to accept their representation for Shuhaimi’s case under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act to be dropped.

“Referring to your letter of representation, the letter of representation’s content has been studied and the appropriate consideration given and we have decided to withdraw the case against YB Mat Suhaimi bin Shafiei.

“This matter was being considered by us before we knew of the news of his passing,” she wrote in Malay.

