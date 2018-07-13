MMA fighter Keanu Subba plans to be patient tonight

Keanu Subba (pic) plans to take it one step at a time tonight in his fight tonight. — Picture courtesy of ONE Championship

PETALING JAYA, July 13 — Malaysia Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Keanu Subba said patience will be the key to victory against China’s Xie Chao tonight.

The younger of the Subba brothers — older brother Gianni is also an MMA fighter — said he had been “rushing too much in my past fights and I’ll take it one step at a time tonight.”

“He didn’t look too impressive in his last fight and I see a lot of holes which I plan to exploit. I want to pick him apart and show him what I’m made of... I know a victory awaits me.”

The 24-year-old said he’s ready for redemption at ONE: Pursuit of Power, nearly a year after a narrow defeat to Singapore’s Christian Lee in Kuala Lumpur.

“Malaysia is my home and I’m here to make up for my defeat in my last appearance.

“It’s been 11 months since my last fight and I’ve been working on my weaknesses a lot,” he said.

Subba also said that he would love to fight with Lee again.

“I want to have a rematch against him. I know we will meet in the future... I might be defending the title against him, or the other way round.”

Subba is one of three Malaysians on the fight card tonight. Agilan Thani will be headlining the event tonight against Sweden’s Zebaztian Kadestam while Hayatun Najihin Radzuan will fight Indonesia’s Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol.