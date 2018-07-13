Prosecutor: AGC to review all sedition cases

Wan Shaharuddin had informed the Court of Appeal today in a case involving PKR’s N. Surendran (pic) of the AGC’s review plans. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 14 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) will be reviewing all ongoing sedition cases to consider whether to continue prosecution or drop the charges, a deputy public prosecutor said today.

DPP Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin said however that the review would be done if those being charged have written or made a legal representation to the AGC for their sedition cases to be dropped.

“Yes, we are reviewing all sedition cases, but there must be a legal representation, then we will review,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

He said that the AGC will decide whether to proceed with or to drop the sedition charges, which will depend partly on the “current policy” for sedition cases.

“It all depends on the policy and the strength of the evidence,” he said. “But the upmost factor is the strength of the cases”.

Wan Shaharuddin had informed the Court of Appeal today in a case involving PKR’s N. Surendran of the AGC’s review plans.

The government is currently under the Pakatan Harapan coalition, which had promised in its 14th general election manifesto to abolish various “cruel” laws such as the Sedition Act 1948.

When asked, Wan Shaharuddin told Malay Mail that there are currently approximately 10 ongoing sedition cases at all different levels of the court, with the lawyers for eight of these cases already having written in their legal representations to the AGC to have their client’s charges dropped.

