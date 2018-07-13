Jessica Alba and Gary Oldman bolster ‘Killers Anonymous’ cast

Actress and founder of the Honest Company Jessica Alba poses as she arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards in Manhattan, New York on May 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Gary Oldman of wartime drama Darkest Hour and Jessica Alba of Sin City fame are joining a British thriller about a support group for would-be murderers.

The team behind sci-fi horror Let’s Be Evil have recruited Oldman and Alba to their new project, Killers Anonymous.

The story revolves around a support group that meets on a regular basis but, on this occasion, do so just after a government Senator escapes assassination.

That threatens to tear the confidential group apart “as one layer of betrayal leads to another,” according to production company Goldfinch Studios.

Director Martin Owen and his co-writers Seth Johnson and Elizabeth Morris all worked on 2016 augmented reality horror Let’s Be Evil, with Owen directing, Morris as a principal cast member and one of Owen’s two co-writers, and Johnson on set as a camera operator.

Morris is also on screen for Killers Anonymous, part of a cast list that includes Isabelle Allen (Les Misérables), Rhyon Nicole Brown (Empire), Tim McInnerny (Game of Thrones), Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy), and Michael Socha (This Is England).

“We already have a very talented cast, and this is the icing on the cake,” Owen said in a release detailing the Oldman and Alba announcement.

Filming is currently in progress on location in London ahead of an undated launch.

Oldman is well-known for his performances as Inspector Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter saga, Dracula in Francis Ford Coppola’s film of the same name, and federal agent Norman Stansfield in Léon: The Professional.

He won an Oscar with 2017’s World War II drama Darkest Hour, in which he played British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill.

Alba led the James Cameron show Dark Angel over the course of its three-year run in the early 2000s, and her film career has seen her co-star in two Fantastic Four movies, comedy threequel Little Fockers, ensemble romcom Valentine’s Day, and stylised graphic novel adaptation Sin City.

She also appeared in Mechanic: Resurrection alongside another Killers Anonymous actor, Sam Hazeldine. — AFP-Relaxnews