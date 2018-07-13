Longchamp heads to New York Fashion Week

Longchamp teamed up with Shayne Oliver earlier this year on a collection. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 13 — Longchamp is gearing up for its first official catwalk show — in New York.

The French luxury fashion house has settled on the US city for its debut runway presentation set to take place during New York Fashion Week on September 8, reports WWD. However, the brand will also host an event in its hometown of Paris on September 11.

“We felt that this was the right time to take things to the next level and to set out our vision of the dynamic, cosmopolitan Longchamp woman,” Longchamp Artistic Director Sophie Delafontaine told the publication.

Longchamp, which celebrates its 70th anniversary as a luxury accessories company this year, is ramping things up stateside with the opening of its debut LA store later this year. It also recently teamed up with Shayne Oliver, the creative director of the New York label Hood by Air, on a capsule collection of ready-to-wear items, footwear and accessories.

The brand has been in the spotlight recently, after unveiling a new Fall 2018 campaign last month starring its new global ambassador, supermodel Kendall Jenner. Back in May, the house also revealed a short film featuring the star, shot in Paris and dubbed “The Encounter.” “Our aim is to show that Longchamp is about dynamism, individuality, creativity, authenticity — values we share with Kendall and the generation of millennials she connects with,” said Delafontaine at the time. — AFP-Relaxnews