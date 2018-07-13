White House legislative director Marc Short departs

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House Legislative Director Marc Short arrive for a meeting with Republican members of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on June 19, 2018. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, July 13 — An economic advisor to President Donald Trump will take over as the White House’s top legislative director, replacing Marc Short who yesterday became the latest senior aide to exit the administration.

In the middle of a heated Senate confirmation battle over Trump’s pick for the US Supreme Court, the White House announced that Shahira Knight, the president’s deputy assistant for economic policy, will take over from Short.

Short has been one of Trump’s longest serving and more visible aides, routinely seen on Capitol Hill as he sought to shepherd legislation through the Senate and House of Representatives.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly described Short as “an integral part” of the staff, an official who helped the president pass measures to rebuild the military and reform the tax code.

“We will miss his profound expertise, commitment to the taxpayers, and leadership,” Kelly said.

Short was at the center of some of the grandest and most contentious legislative pushes of Trump’s presidency, including failed efforts to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, and immigration reform.

His departure comes at a fresh critical juncture, as the Senate prepares to vote on the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s pick to fill a vacancy on the high court.

Short reportedly had been considering his departure for several weeks.

Yesterday, the Miller Center for Public Affairs, a non-partisan group at the University of Virginia, announced that Short would be joining the organization beginning August 1 as a senior fellow.

Administration turnover has been dramatic during Trump’s tenure.

Since the president took office nearly 18 months ago, the aides who have resigned or been fired include a top political advisor, chief of staff, communications director, press secretary, deputy chief of staff, two national security advisors, and a chief economic advisor. — AFP