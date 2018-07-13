Let Kit Siang be Dewan Rakyat Speaker, DAP Youth tells Pakatan Harapan

Lim will be a backbencher in Parliament next week for the first time in almost 50 years since 1969. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang is the right choice for Dewan Rakyat Speaker as he has the experience and knowledge to carry out such a task, the party’s Youth wing has said.

There has been ongoing speculation on who will be appointed to the role. PKR’s Datuk Johari Abdul’s name was previously brought up, but he has since said that he will not be accepting the position.

Muhammad Shakir Ameer, DAP Youth assistant national publicity secretary, pointed out that Lim has been a lawmaker since 1969, and that the latter has consistently spoken out on issues affecting Malaysians regardless of background or ethnicity.

“We implore our allies in Pakatan Harapan (PH) to consider supporting Lim Kit Siang as Dewan Rakyat Speaker for the 14th session which will take place next week.

“It is well-known that he is capable and the Speaker’s post needs to be taken up by someone who has the ability and the experience,” he said in a statement this morning.

Muhammad Shakir also said that Lim has a law degree, which he obtained while detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

“Therefore, he is well-versed on the country’s and understands the Dewan Rakyat’s ‘Standing Order’,” he added.

Lim will be a backbencher in Parliament next week for the first time in almost 50 years since 1969, with Anthony Loke now appointed as the DAP parliamentary leader in the 14th Parliament.

PH chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah had previously said that the pact’s choice of Speaker would be an elected MP, amid speculation that Tan Sri Rais Yatim would be appointed to the post.