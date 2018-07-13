Emmy nominees in key categories

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 70th Emmy Awards, which were unveiled yesterday.
The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on September 17:
Outstanding drama series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
Westworld
Outstanding comedy series
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lead actor, drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead actress, drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead actor, comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead actress, comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Supporting actor, drama
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Suppoting actress, drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supportiing actor, comedy
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting actress, comedy
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Oustanding limited series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding TV movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Lead actor, limited series or movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Lead actress, limited series or movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Top five programmes with most overall nominations:
Game of Thrones - 22
Saturday Night Live - 21
Westworld - 21
The Handmaid’s Tale - 20
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - 18
Top five platforms with most overall nominations:
Netflix: 112
HBO: 108
NBC: 78
FX Networks: 50
CBS: 34. — AFP