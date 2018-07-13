Emmy nominees in key categories

Actors Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold speak on stage at the nominations announcement for the 70th Emmy Awards, July 12, 2018 at the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 70th Emmy Awards, which were unveiled yesterday.

The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on September 17:

Outstanding drama series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld

Outstanding comedy series

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead actor, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead actress, drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead actor, comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead actress, comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting actor, drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Suppoting actress, drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supportiing actor, comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting actress, comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Oustanding limited series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding TV movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead actor, limited series or movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead actress, limited series or movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Top five programmes with most overall nominations:

Game of Thrones - 22

Saturday Night Live - 21

Westworld - 21

The Handmaid’s Tale - 20

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - 18

Top five platforms with most overall nominations:

Netflix: 112

HBO: 108

NBC: 78

FX Networks: 50

CBS: 34. — AFP