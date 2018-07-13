Tom Cruise walks red carpet in Paris for ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’

US actor Tom Cruise waves posing on the red carpet as he arrives to attend the world premiere of his new 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout', on July 12, 2018 at the Theatre de Chaillot in Paris. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 13 — Tom Cruise yesterday attended the red carpet premiere of the latest instalment in the Mission: Impossible film series in Paris, the city where which much of the film was shot.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout is the sixth in the action spy series and stars Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt along with Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin.

The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, follows Hunt and his team as they race against time to recover stolen plutonium after a mission goes wrong.

Cruise, 56, known for performing many of his own stunts, jumped from the cargo door of a plane at 7,500m for one scene and broke an ankle trying to jump between two buildings during filming in London. — AFP