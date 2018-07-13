Police trace victim’s address in Sg Gombak body parts case

Fire and Rescue Department personnel retrieve one of the suitcases found on the banks of Gombak River near Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur July 5, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Police have traced the address believed to be that of the woman who was chopped into six parts and stuffed into two luggage bags before being dumped at the Jalan Ipoh Bridge along Sungai Gombak here on July 5.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the victim’s address was traced on Wednesday and personal details have been obtained but investigations were still underway to obtain relevant information to verify the victim’s identity.

“Several case exhibits have been taken from the scene which is believed to to be relevant to the case,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He urged members of the public who have information on the case to contact Senior Investigation Officer ASP Faizal bin Abdullah at 012-4834439 or Dang Wangi District Criminal Investigation Department chief DSP M. Gunalan at 019-3114418.

About 11.30am on July 5, the victim, aged either in her 30s or 40s, believed to be a Muslim and a foreigner, was found by a homeless woman.

A police report was then lodged at the Putra Chow Kit Community police station regarding the discovery of the suspicious looking luggage bags.

Acting on the report, police found severed body parts wrapped in two layers of black plastic bags and one layer of bedsheet in two bags situated 20.6 metres apart. — Bernama