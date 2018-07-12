The New Honda HR-V now available for booking

Honda Malaysia today announced that the new HR-V is available now for Malaysians to place book at all 95 Honda authorised dealers nationwide. — Picture by YS Khong

PETALING JAYA, July 12 — Honda Malaysia (or the Company) today announced that the new HR-V is available now for Malaysians to place a booking beginning July 12, 2018 at all 95 Honda authorised dealers nationwide. Another interesting piece of news is that the company has also announced a new RS variant for the HR-V. This new model is a face-lift from the current HR-V.

The HR-V needs no introduction to Malaysian consumers, having been a great hit since its first introduction in 2015. This Honda model also was largely responsible for a huge shift form sedans to compact SUV’s amongst Malaysian road users, much to the detriment of other car makers — for three consecutive years the HR-V has retained its No. 1 position years in the compact SUV segment, with a sales figure in excess of 72,000 units as at June 2018. The HR-V is also Honda’s current second best-selling model, contributing 16 per cent of overall sales as at June 2018.

Honda Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Toichi Ishiyama said, “On behalf of Honda Malaysia, I would like to thank Malaysians for their continuous trust and support towards Honda. We have received overwhelming bookings during the zero-rated GST period of June 2018. Due to the surge in bookings, waiting period for certain Honda models is between 3 to 4 months. Rest assured (that) Honda Malaysia is working hard to deliver the new vehicle to all the owners.”

Ishiyama further added, “We believe that the New HR-V can attract customers who desire for a sportier appearance. The enhancement in terms of exterior, features and also safety has resulted (in) this model to be a complete package for customers”.

The new HR-V continues to be powered by the proven Honda 1.8L SOHC i-VTEC engine, with drive to the front wheels through a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

The HR-V has also added a new variant into its family — the RS variant which exudes a bolder and more powerful expression via additional design features, Honda’s Signature design, the ‘Solid Wing Face’ concept, a new set of headlights including the newly designed LED Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), LED fog lights and Rear Combi LED guide lights.

The RS variant also comes standard with New Sporty 18-inch Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels, Sport Design Front Grille, New Front and Rear Bumper. New detailing such as a dark chrome outer handle, black chrome license garnish, sport black side sill and even mesh fog garnish provide a fresh and vibrant feel to the RS variant. Honda Malaysia has introduced a new colour for the New HR-V, the Passion Red Pearl, which is the first such colour in Honda Malaysia’s colour line-up.

The new HR-V maintains the effortless Multi-Utility Cargo Space by keeping maximum space utilisation in mind. The large trunk space can be adjusted through versatile rear seat configuration modes known as the Utility Mode, Tall Mode and Long Mode. These modes allow the New HR-V users to obtain their desired space for their daily and long distance travel usage.

Safety will always be Honda’s top priority. To further enhance safety in the HR-V, the RS variant is fitted with the Honda LaneWatch, a camera system mounted on the passenger side mirror. The passenger side view of the adjacent lanes next to the vehicle including blind spots will be displayed on a display system in the car. This allows a better viewpoint and provides safer driving condition for the driver.

The new HR-V comes with standard safety features such as six airbags, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) and Hill Start Assist (HSA). Additionally, the new HR-V also offers Multi-Angle Rear-View Camera for the convenience of the driver.

The new HR-V is targeted to be launched in Q3 of 2018.To appreciate Malaysian customers for their continuous support, Honda Malaysia will be rewarding all customers who place a booking for the new HR-V with a Petronas Gift Card worth RM1,000, provided that registration is done before October 31, 2018.