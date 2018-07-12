Congratulations to the new office bearers of the Federal Court — Malaysian Bar

JULY 12 — The Malaysian Bar welcomes and congratulates Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Richard Malanjum, Tan Sri Datuk Wira Ahmad Haji Maarop and Datuk David Wong Dak Wah on their respective appointments as Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Malaysia, president of the Court of Appeal, and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak.

We trust that these new appointments herald a new dawn of independence for the Judiciary, and will lift the Judiciary from the quagmire of the unconstitutional appointments of the previous Chief Justice, Tun Md Raus Sharif, and the previous President of the Court of Appeal, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin.

With the appointments of the new Chief Justice and the President of the Court of Appeal, it would appear that the previous Chief Justice and the previous President of the Court of Appeal have vacated their respective offices in advance of their resignations that, as previously announced, were to take effect on 31 July 2018.

The Malaysian Bar hopes that a more independent Judiciary and much needed judicial reform will be the hallmarks of Tan Sri Richard Malanjum’s tenure as Chief Justice. It is vitally important that individual Judges, and the Judiciary as an institution, are independent and courageous, and impervious to any and all improper pressure, so as to uphold and honour the rule of law.

The Malaysian Bar looks forward to working with Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop, and Datuk David Wong in their new capacities, and to cultivating a stronger and more effective relationship with the Judiciary based on mutual respect and with due regard of each other’s role in the administration of justice in Malaysia.

