Over 300 in Kelantan hauled up for dressing sexily, indecent behaviour

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — More than 300 people in Kelantan were issued notices to attend counselling by authorities for dressing sexily and behaving indecently in public, a Shariah offence.

NST Online reported Kelantan Islamic Affairs Department (Jaheaik) director Datuk Che Mohd Rahim Jusoh as saying that the operations were carried out between January and June.

“All of them were slapped with the notices and need to attend the counselling sessions in stages as set by the department,” Che Mohd Rahim was quoted saying.

“However, 80 per cent of them did not attend the counselling sessions. We will send them another notice urging them to attend the sessions.”

He reportedly said Jaheaik would go to court if those who received notices failed to turn up for counselling.

Section 5(1) of Kelantan Shariah Criminal Code 1985 prohibits Muslims from behaving in an “indecent manner”, punishable with a fine of not more than RM1,000, jail for a term of not more than six months, or both.