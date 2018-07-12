Ziana Zain, husband divorced

Ziana Zain cited 'mental abuse' in her divorce application. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 12 — Actress and singer Ziana Zain and her husband of 20 years Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri, are officially divorced.

The proceedings took place at the Syariah Lower Court here today and the ‘lafaz talak satu’ (pronouncement) was made by Armin Zaharin before Judge Mohd Nizar Mohtar at 2.48pm.

Armin Zaharin, 58, agreed to divorce Ziana but requested the court’s permission to file an application to meet his four children.

Mohd Nizar then ordered both Armin Zaharin and Ziana to register the divorce at the Petaling district religious office.

“On the issue of child custody and visits, both parties may file it at the Syariah High Court,” he said.

Ziana Zain or her real name Siti Roziana Zain appeared to be in tears as Armin pronounced the divorce.

After the proceedings were completed, Armin was rushed out of the courtroom before the media could interview him.

Ziana, when met by reporters before leaving the court complex, expressed her gratitude as the process ended smoothly and calmly.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), I always pray to Allah to be given peace of mind after this ordeal and I am not vengeful, I have forgiven him,” she said calmly.

On April 3, Ziana, who had a string of hits with songs like ‘Madah Berhelah’, ‘Anggapanmu’ and ‘Putus Terpaksa’ filed for divorce at the Syariah Lower Court following Armin’s refusal to divorce her.

It is understood that the divorce application was filed over mental abuse that she and their children were subjected to throughout their marriage.

Ziana, 50, and Armin, 58, tied the knot on May 9, 1998, and had four children – Muhammad Aiman, 18, Muhammad Ammar, 14, and nine-year-old twins Muhammad Ariel and Siti Nur Kaseh. — Bernama