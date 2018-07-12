Chadwick Boseman pounces on '17 Bridges'

Actor Chadwick Boseman will be play a disgraced police officer in the film '17 Bridges'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 12 — Star of Marvel’s comic book movie success Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman is to lead and produce NYPD thriller 17 Bridges.

Taking its name from the road and rail crossings that link Manhattan with the rest of New York City, 17 Bridges sees Chadwick Boseman become a disgraced NYPD detective in the middle of a citywide manhunt.

Brian Kirk, whose TV work includes Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful and Luther, directs, while Boseman is working behind the scenes as a producer, alongside Joe and Anthony Russo (Boseman’s directors in Marvel ensemble movies Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War) and Logan Coles, who was involved with 2016 Boseman thriller Message from the King.

In fact, the Coles and Boseman partnership extends from Expatriate, the next movie from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, as well a biopic about Boston’s anti-gang violence activist, the Reverend Jeffrey Brown. The pair co-wrote both movies.

More immediately, Boseman is to put the Black Panther suit back on as T’Challa, king of the technologically advanced Wakandan nation, in 2019’s May follow up to 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. — AFP-Relaxnews