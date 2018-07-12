Minister: 30pc of mamak eateries found to have hiked prices after GST abolished

Saifuddin said the percentage was obtained by comparing food prices at the premises before and after the implementation of the zero-rated GST. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry found that 30 per cent of ‘mamak’ restaurants are still raising their food prices despite the zero-rated Goods and Services Tax (GST) implemented since June 1.

Its minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the percentage was obtained by comparing food prices at the premises before and after the implementation of the zero-rated GST.

“We found that the food prices at 30 per cent of the mamak restaurants had been increased while another 70 per cent had decreased.

“So we are now actively identifying restaurants that are still stubborn not to lower food prices,” he told a press conference after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry was also drafting a zero waste policy which included a policy to reduce the leakage of subsidised consumer goods.

He said such policy had been implemented in developed countries such as the United States, France and Singapore. — Bernama