Siti Hasmah thanks Malaysians for best wishes on her ‘29th birthday’ (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Tun Mahathir Mohamad's wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali expressed her gratitude to those who conveyed birthday wishes to her via birthday cards and on social media.

In a close-to-two-minute video posted on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s blog cheddet.cc and Facebook account, Dr Siti Hasmah, dressed in a light green baju kurung in a joyful mood expressed thanks to all who wished her well on her ‘29th birthday’.

“Thank you all who wished me a long life, best of health and many other good wishes,” said the prime minister’s wife who turned 92 today.

The video was shot at Dr Siti Hasmah’s birthday celebration that was held with the Perdana Leadership Foundation staff.

Several staff working at the foundation also wished Dr Siti Hasmah in the video.