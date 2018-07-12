Selangor MB to lead PKR charge in Sungai Kandis by-election

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari speaks to reporters outside the An-Naim mosque in Shah Alam July 12, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 12 — Selangor PKR’s election machinery is gearing up to face the Sungai Kandis by-election this August 4 under the leadership of newly minted Mentri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin told reporters tonight that at the division and state level meetings, it has been decided that he would be helming the operation to defend the state seat held by the late Mat Shuhaimi Shafie.

“Our division, especially Kota Raja division have already set meetings and at state level we have decide that I will lead the by election operation so far.

“We have activated all our branches and activists here, next week I will meet all the local leaders. Hopefully before the nomination we can launch the machinery,” said Amirudin.

When asked if he will be fielding a local or woman candidate as requested by some of the locals, Amirudin said that by-elections are similar to the national election, with the party’s central leadership set to call the shots.

His camp has proposed its candidates and their views to party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and the central leadership, and is currently awaiting their decision.

“On my part, I am focusing on how to mobilise the machinery so we will be ready,” adding that he has instructed his team to break open the campaign materials used in the 14th General Election which catapulted Pakatan Harapan to victory.

Touching on PKR’s own party elections, Amirudin said he has not decided if he will be contesting any positions as his focus lies with his new job in Selangor’s top political office.

“I’ve just been appointed as Selangor mentri besar and I’ve a lot of work I need to focus on. I haven’t decided if I want to contest or not,” he said.

When asked to comment on whether or not the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali should gun for the top post, Amirudin said it was entirely up to the latter.

“It is up to him but I think any decisions made will be partially influenced by current events,” he said.