WCT Berhad to build next stage of TRX Lifestyle Quarter

Construction of the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) is seen in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Local company WCT Berhad (WCTB) has been awarded an RM555 million contract to construct the next phase of work of the TRX Lifestyle Quarter at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), Landlease Malaysia said today.

In a statement, Lendlease, who owns 60 per cent of the joint venture with TRX City Sdn Bhd to develop the TRX Lifestyle Quarter, said this will be the next stage of the construction of the mixed commercial property.

“We are fully committed to TRX and have a proven track record of working with government authorities and industry peers to ensure our global expertise in development, construction, safety and sustainability can benefit the industry,” said Landlease Malaysia managing director Stuart Mendel.

He added the contract demonstrates Lendlease and TRX City’s support for Malaysian businesses in high-quality city development, which will provide thousands of new jobs and lead technology and international standards of design.

TRX Lifestyle Quarter includes lifestyle retail, F&B offerings, hospitality, leisure facilities, residential condominiums and a 10-acre city park.

TRX Lifestyle Quarter will also incorporate seamless connections to the MRT network and adjoining public plazas.

Lendlease said it has recently achieved two million safe construction working hours on the TRX project.

TRX City Sdn Bhd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ministry of Finance.