Felda NGO urges govt to address settlers’ debts

Mazlan speaks to reporters outside the Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur on May 18, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The Majllis Pemuafakatan NGO Felda (MPNF) is ready to assist the government and the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) to help solve the problems faced by settlers who have incurred debts allegedly amounting to RM100,000 per person.

Its chairman Mazlan Aliman said the settler’s debt issues need to be addressed immediately as it was one of the promises made by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) in its 14th General Election manifesto to Felda citizens.

“The efforts should start by studying the actual amount of Felda settlers’ total debts ... and once we have the total amount (of debts) then it is possible for the government to implement its 100-day pledge.

“It is the responsibility of Felda and MPNF to address the settlers’ debt issues and then a mechanism must be implemented to help reduce the settlers’ debts and the tree replanting scheme will not continue to be a burden to them,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after the meeting with Felda management at Menara Felda, here today, that was also attended by Felda Malaysia Youth Council (MBFM) president Muhammad Fadzil Hasan and Suara Generasi Kedua Felda (SGKF) deputy chairman Jamaluddin Ahmad.

In another issue, Mazlan said at the meeting, Felda management had also expressed its commitment to resolve the issue of the abandoned new generation housing project.

“Based on the official figure, a total of 8,314 houses are currently being built and there are units already completed but there are technical issues such as water and power supply and so on but we understand that 1,234 units will be completed at the end of this year,” explained Mazlan, who is also National Felda Settlers’ Children’s Association (Anak) president. — Bernama