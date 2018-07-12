Police nab Indian national for alleged human trafficking

Police detained an Indian national for his alleged involvement in human trafficking in Puchong yesterday. — IStock.com pic via AFP

SUBANG JAYA, July 12 — Police detained an Indian national for his alleged involvement in human trafficking at a premises in Taman Puchong Utama, Puchong yesterday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohammad Azlin Sadari said the 50-year-old suspect was picked up by a team from the district police headquarters’ Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) in an operation, dubbed “Ops Pintas”, at 3.45pm.

He said the team had rescued two Indian women, aged 36 and 40, without valid travel documents during the operation.

“In addition, police also seized a mobile phone, note book, receipt book, padlock, several condoms and some cash,” he told reporters after attending the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters monthly assembly here today.

Mohammad Azlin said the case was being investigated under Sections 12 and 44 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. — Bernama