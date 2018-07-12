Free mail in August

Gobind said contributions for the Tabung Harapan fund would now be accepted at some 340 post offices who are Maybank agents. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, July 12 — Malaysians will be able to post letters for free in August using “Kiriman Merdeka” envelopes in Pos Malaysia offices.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, in announcing the offer, also encouraged Malaysians to take advantage of it and to send letters to their loved ones.

“While the envelopes may be used to send mail to anyone in the country, the rakyat is encouraged to write to the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to express their hopes and dreams for the nation,” he said after the launch of the Integrated Parcel Centre (IPC) expansion project here today.

The free envelopes, however, are only available for mail to and from private senders, and do not apply to business couriers.

Among other topics Gobind spoke about included the plight of the 19,000 Pos Malaysia postal staff, primarily postmen, most of whom are low income earners.

“I have asked for Pos Malaysia to send me a report as soon as possible, on possible ways to improve the service, because we must make sure a provider has to provide service that is top notch,” he said.

When asked if the salary of postmen would be among the things reviewed, Gobind answered in the affirmative, adding the welfare of all staff was being considered, and not just some.

“We have received some good suggestions as I have asked Pos Malaysia to also give me their suggestions, as they will understand better in looking out for solutions.

“We have to look at the staff on a whole, and maybe a new salary structure can be studied,” he said.

Gobind added that contributions for the Tabung Harapan fund would now be accepted at some 340 post offices who are Maybank agents, out of the 691 across Malaysia.

He said contributions would be done as regular transactions, where donations can be made over the counter.