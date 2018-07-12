Transport Minister says will review proposal to transform Carey Island into Port Klang’s third port

Anthony Loke Siew Fook speaks during a press conference in Port Klang July 12, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT KLANG, July 12 — The government will review North Port’s proposal to develop Carey Island as the third port in Port Klang, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today.

Loke said that the ministry will submit the proposal to the Cabinet soon, and if approved, a feasibility study will be conducted for the development.

“The proposal was already submitted to the previous government. As of now, I can say the new government is committed to review it,” he said at a media briefing after his visit to North and West Port at the Port Klang Free Zone (PKFZ) here today.

The development of Carey Island is currently at the initial phase with its borders and financials yet to be decided.

As for West Port, Loke said the proposal to expand the port has already received principal approval. However, it has to abide by a few conditions before it is granted another approval.

“Currently, the West Port is still under physical and technical test.

“We welcome every development project from the private sector as it can increase the port capacity in our country which will also give good news to our economy,” he added.