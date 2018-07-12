Dr M acting Home Minister as Muhyiddin recovers from surgery

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad talks to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Prime Minister’s Department Hari Raya celebration in Putrajaya July 4,2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will temporarily take over the home ministry portfolio as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recuperates from surgery.

Muhyiddin underwent surgery to remove an early-stage growth in his pancreas and will be on medical leave for a month, according to a statement released by the ministry today.

“He will be on leave to go for follow-up medical treatments beginning today and is expected to return for duty in one month.

“During his absence, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, will carry out the duties of the home minister,” the statement read.