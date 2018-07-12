New Chief Justice moots selection of Federal Court judges by way of balloting

Currently, the Chief Justice selects the Federal Court panel of judges to hear cases. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — The new Chief Justice, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, has proposed selection by balloting of the panel of Federal Court judges to hear cases in the Federal Court.

This is to avoid any allegation and negative elements in the allocation of cases as well as the selection of the panel of judges, he said today.

Currently, the Chief Justice selects the Federal Court panel of judges to hear cases.

Also, currently, the Federal Court panel which hears appeal cases and review applications comprises five judges while the panel which hears the applications for leave to appeal comprises three judges.

Malanjum, who was sworn in as the Chief Justice yesterday, said the formation of the Federal Court panel would be based on the type of case scheduled to be heard.

He spoke at the swearing in of the Court of Appeal president and the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak.

Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop was sworn in as the Court of Appeal president while Datuk David Wong Dak Wah was sworn in as the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama