Umno Youth chief sarcastically congratulates new Chief Justice

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The appointment of non-Muslim Sabahan Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as Chief Justice completes the “New Malaysia” as promised by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government led by DAP, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

“A round of congratulations on the appointment of the new Chief Justice, completing the government’s dream of a New Malaysia under Pakatan Harapan that is led by the DAP,” Asyraf tweeted.

PAS claimed today that the legal rights of Muslims were now under threat following the appointments of non-Muslims into top legal positions in government, namely Chief Justice Malanjum, Attorney General Tommy Thomas, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of legal affairs Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Although DAP is the second largest PH party with 42 Parliament seats, it only has six members in Cabinet.