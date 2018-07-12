Activist in sedition case now faces probe under public assembly law

Fadiah was questioned yesterday under the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Police are investigating activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri again, this time for allegedly breaking public assembly rules over a gathering supporting her when she was questioned over an online article.

Fadiah, who is also a lawyer, said the police investigation will be conducted under a provision in a law on public assemblies and rallies, where the organiser of an assembly has to give a 10-day advance notice to the district police chief.

“I’ve been called in again for questioning under section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act.

“This investigation is in relation to the solidarity gathering that took place yesterday in front of the Brickfields police station. Malaysia Baru?” she tweeted today, referring to the “New Malaysia” phrase used to describe the country after a shift in federal power from Barisan Nasional (BN) to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012's Section 9(5), those convicted of breaching the Section 9(1) requirement for a 10-day notice can be punished with a maximum RM10,000 fine.

Yesterday, Fadiah was questioned at the Brickfields district police headquarters under the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998; the latter criminalises the uploading of offensive content online.

She had announced two days ago that she was called in for questioning.

Fadiah said she was called in for investigations yesterday after a student lodged a police report over her article.

Fadiah was referring to a contentious article titled “Don’t Kiss the Hands That Beat You”, which was published last Monday on www.malaysiamuda.wordpress.com and was seen as being critical of the position of the royal institution.