Minister: Police observing international protocols in hunt for Jho Low

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during the Foreign Ministry’s Hari Raya open house in Putrajaya July 12, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — The police have abided by all international protocols in its efforts to pursue Low Taek Jho, the alleged mastermind of the 1MDB scandal, Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

“All matters relating to the arrest effort are handled by the PDRM, Wisma Putra helps facilitate only anything done by the relevant agencies,” he told reporters here.

“But the main point is I know that the police are using all existing international protocols pertaining to enforcement agencies and security matters,” he added.

Yesterday, Hong Kong-based newspaper the South China Morning Post cited an anonymous security source in Macau as confirming “almost without doubt” that the 36-year-old Low has moved to mainland China.

But China has rejected that assertion, with the same paper quoting an unnamed official today.

Low, wanted by both Malaysia and Singapore to facilitate investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal, has remained elusive despite an Interpol Red Notice, which requires member nations to locate and arrest him for extradition.

Singapore has said that its formal request to Hong Kong for Low’s extradition dating back to April 2016 was rejected.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun told reporters earlier this week that Macau police had informed the authorities that Low had left the casino island in a July 9 email, but did not specify when the latter departed.

Fuzi also said local authorities believe Low is travelling on a passport from another country, with the Immigration Department having cancelled his Malaysian passport last month.

Other news reports suggest that Low is travelling using a passport from St Kitts, a small Caribbean island nation where he allegedly gained citizenship after buying property there.

Malaysia does not allow dual citizenship.