Malanjum will reform judiciary, says Sarawak DAP MP

KUCHING, July 12 — Newly-minted Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum will bring about much-needed reform in the judiciary, Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii said today.

He said the former chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak had the vision and efforts to bring about such reform.

“The appointment, therefore, signals a recognition of not only his merits, but also his sound and reasoned judgments that he has delivered in court cases,” Yii said.

Malanjum was sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last night as Chief Justice, taking over from Tun Md Raus Sharif.

Yii said he is confident that the judge from Sabah will carry out the duties of his office without fear or favour and uphold the principles of justice unconditionally.

“There is no question about his capability to head the Malaysian judiciary,” he said.

He believes that the appointment could be a positive step forward for Sarawak and Sabah, especially in taking their rightful place in Malaysia and promoting greater national integration based on what was agreed upon under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Since before the 14th general election on May 9, we in Sarawak Pakatan Harapan have been pushing for Malanjum’s appointment based on his merits and also experience as the most senior Federal Court judge, even more senior than the outgoing Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif,” he said.

Malanjum, 65, was appointed the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak on July 26, 2006.

Before joining the judicial service, he was a practising lawyer and served as Sabah Law Association president.

He joined the judicial service in 1992 as a judicial commissioner, then became a High Court judge and was later appointed as Court of Appeal judge and subsequently, Federal Court judge.