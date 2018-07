Trump has kept consistently hammering Nato over what other countries can contibrute . — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, July 12 — US President Donald Trump went on a fresh attack against Nato allies' spending and European trade practices in a closed-door session at a Nato summit today, two sources told Reuters.

Nato leaders then asked non-Nato partner countries Ukraine and Georgia to leave the room for an unscheduled, allies-only session, the sources said. — Reuters