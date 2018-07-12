Present a case to get Dr Zakir Naik, Malaysia tells India

Some have likened India’s hunt for Dr Zakir similar to the one faced by Malaysian authorities in their hunt for businessman Low Taek Jho. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 12 — Malaysia will wait for India to present a case that warrants the extradition of Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik before Putrajaya takes action, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

“This matter has to follow the rule of law, where as we are concerned, India has stated they have a case against him. I think what has to be done is India has to put forward their case.

“As government, when that case is pushed forward, it has to be considered in making a decision whether or not he should be sent back,” Gobind told reporters.

Dr Zakir, who is a Malaysian permanent resident, recently pledged to abide by Malaysian law to avoid extradition to India, where he faces charges of terrorism among others.

Some have likened India’s hunt for Dr Zakir similar to the one faced by Malaysian authorities in their hunt for businessman Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Gobind added that any case, regardless of the person implicated, would have to follow the rule of law in reaching its resolution.

“What we have discussed in Cabinet is, if there is a case, by any other country, for anyone, then of course the government will act accordingly.

“If India or any other country can make out a case which warrants a person to be sent back, then the government should act accordingly,” he added.

The controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir yesterday had also expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian government for not deporting him home to India.

He also expressed disappointment over some local media reports, which he claimed had tarnished his image by linking him to terror-related activities, and accused him of delivering hate speeches.

The Mumbai-born Islamic televangelist is also wanted by the Indian government for alleged money laundering besides terrorism.

He is under investigation for issuing alleged hate speeches that inspired the 2016 terror attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh.