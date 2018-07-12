Perak PKR leaders urge Anwar to run for president

Azmin Ali (centre) hugs Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin looks on at the PKR Congress in Shah Alam, August 23, 2014. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

IPOH, July 12 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must contest the presidency in the upcoming party election to control deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s influence, party insiders said.

A source from Azmin’s camp in the party said the newly minted Economic Affairs Minister was known to be an ambitious person.

“Most of the Cabinet ministers from PKR are linked to Azmin, which means he is controlling the resources. So to control Azmin’s influence, Anwar has to go for the top post,” he said.

The Perak-based national leader said if Anwar decides to contest the presidency, currently held by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Azmin would probably defend his deputy president post.

“He will probably be challenged by vice-president Rafizi Ramli,” added the source.

The source claimed that Azmin was currently “testing waters” before formally announcing his decision.

“Media reports are to make Anwar announce his stand,” said the source, in reference to a report in The Star quoting PKR Youth deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin, who said the party had wanted to make Anwar president in 2007.

“Dr Afif is a known Azmin prodigy,” said the source.

The source noted that both sides cannot claim full support for themselves, citing the example of Perak.

“Perak is basically torn between Anwar and Azmin,” added the source.

Concurring with the insider, a branch leader linked to Anwar said by contesting the presidency, it would prepare Anwar, who was previously imprisoned and has never run for office in his party, for prime ministership.

“He was given the title de facto leader due to constraints previously,” said the leader citing a regulation in Registrar of Society (RoS) that bars a prisoner from holding party positions.

“Now he is a free man, he is no longer tied to the constraints, hence he should go for the presidency,” she said.

She added that if Anwar decides against contesting the presidency, it will be strange as he will be a prime minister without a party position.

Asked on whether Azmin’s influence could threaten Anwar, the leader said Azmin is still young.

“He still has time to ascend to the top,” she added.

PKR Srikandi chief Senator Aishah Shaik Ismail said the wing has yet to decide on who to support during the party polls.

“The grassroots have no qualms if the incumbent (Dr Wan Azizah) decides to continue with the post, although the younger members yearn to see a change in leadership,” she told Malay Mail.

“Dr Wan Azizah was previously said she was willing to give way to Anwar to be the 8th prime minister so logically, she should let Anwar lead the party,” she added.

PKR is scheduled to have its party election at the end of August with nominations set for July 29.