S. Africa hails Anderson’s shock defeat of Federer

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson reacts during his Wimbledon quarter final match against Switzerland’s Roger Federer at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London July 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

JOHANNESBURG, July 12 — President Cyril Ramaphosa today led South Africa in congratulating Kevin Anderson after he sensationally knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon to become the first South African to reach the semi-finals in 35 years.

The 32-year old Anderson defeated defending champion Federer in a five-set thriller that lasted slightly more than four hours.

“Congratulations to Kevin Anderson for reaching the men’s singles semi-finals,” Ramaphosa tweeted today.

Anderson became the first South African in the Wimbledon semi-finals since Kevin Curren in 1983 and just the sixth in history.

“We have always considered him an ambassador and he continues to wave the flag. We are very excited,” Mickey Modisane, the sports ministry spokesman, told AFP.

“From a social cohesion and nation-building perspective, it’s a great achievement for South Africa.”

“Over 3 hours these two men gave their all to stay alive. Fight, determination, hunger... you name it they showed it all,” tweeted South African cricketer Morne Morkel, who was in the crowd of spectators at Wimbledon.

Eighth seed Anderson will play American ninth seed John Isner tomorrow for a place in Sunday’s final. — AFP