EU Commission cuts euro zone growth forecasts, blames trade wars

BRUSSELS, July 12 — The European Commission cut today its forecasts for the euro zone’s economic growth this year, saying the main causes for the revision were trade tensions with the United States and rising oil prices which are pushing the bloc’s inflation higher.

The slowdown of the euro zone economy is set to affect all major economies of the bloc, but is expected to hit Italy harder, as the country will record the lowest growth rate in Europe, matched only by Britain among all EU countries.

The EU executive estimated the 19-country euro zone will grow by 2.1 per cent this year, lower than the 2.3 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) increase it had forecast in its previous estimates released in May. Next year the bloc’s growth should further slow to 2.0 per cent, unchanged from the previous forecast.

“The downward revision of GDP growth since May shows that an unfavourable external environment, such as growing trade tensions with the US, can dampen confidence and take a toll on economic expansion,” EU commission’s vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Rising oil prices have also contributed to the slowdown, the EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici said, and are expected to push euro zone’s inflation up to 1.7 per cent this year and next, from the previously estimated 1.5 per cent in 2018 and 1.6 per cent in 2019.

Germany and France, the two largest economies of the euro zone, are expected to lose steam this year and next.

Germany’s GDP expansion will slow to 1.9 per cent this year and in 2019 from the previously estimated 2.3 per cent in 2018 and 2.1 per cent in 2019.

France’s economy will grow 1.7 per cent this year and next, less than the 2.0 per cent the Commission had earlier forecast for this year and also slower than the 1.8 per cent growth previously forecast for 2019.

The slowest-growing economy of the bloc will remain Italy which is expected to grow only 1.3 per cent this year, less than the 1.5 per cent estimated in May.

One of the causes cited by the Commission for the revision was “re-emerging concerns or uncertainty about economic policies”, as Italy’s new eurosceptic government has launched ambiguous messages on its future spending plans.

Only Britain is expected to match Italy’s sluggish growth among all the 28 states of the European Union. It will grow 1.3 per cent this year, according to the Commission, less than the previously estimated 1.5 per cent growth.

Britain’s inflation is also forecast to go up further to 2.6 per cent this year, from a previous estimate of 2.5 per cent. — Reuters