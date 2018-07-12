TM offers Unifi plan for B40

Bazlan said starting 15 August, existing Unifi Home customers will have their plans upgraded in phases up to 10 times the current broadband speed at the same monthly subscription. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) today announced its new affordable Unifi basic plan for households earning RM4,500 below monthly.

The new internet package for the bottom 40 per cent (B40) of income earners provides 30Mbps speed for RM79 monthly fee and 60GB monthly quota.

“This new plan is more than 50 per cent lower than the current 30Mbps Unifi Home Plan and is available starting August 15,” said TM Acting Group CEO Datuk Bazlan Osman during the press conference.

Apart from that, Bazlan said the group is reintroducing an unlimited Unifi Mobile postpaid plan that provides data connectivity and messaging at a promotional price of RM99 per month.

This plan will be available from 15 July, exclusive for its existing broadband customers, both Unifi and Streamyx customers.

He also said starting 15 August, existing Unifi Home customers will have their plans upgraded in phases up to 10 times the current broadband speed at the same monthly subscription.

Unifi executive vice president Imri Mokhtar said that the other plan upgrades are for existing Streamyx customers who need faster broadband service.

“Part of our ongoing broadband improvement initiative is to upgrade more than 340,000 Streamyx customers located in unifi coverage areas to unifi.

“We will double the Streamyx speed they are subscribing to today. More than 350,000 Streamyx customers are expected to enjoy faster broadband soon,” said Imri.