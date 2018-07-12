Good luck winning over non-Malays in Sg Kandis on your own, MIC tells Umno

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam says Umno should be ready to try and win over non-Malay voters in the Sg Kandis by-election on its own. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Umno should be ready to try and win over non-Malay voters in the Sg Kandis by-election on its own since it wants to use its own logo, MIC said today.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam was responding to a statement by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who said it was crucial for Umno to test the waters as an Opposition party by contesting under its own logo in the by-election.

“We will not stop Umno if that is what they want to do. As it is MIC is more focused in strengthening itself as a party and its relationship within the Indian community.

“As the constituency has more than 70 per cent Malay votes, I don't think Umno is interested in the non-Malay words (voice). If at all they are, then they should be ready to canvas for the non-Malay votes by themselves,” Dr Subramaniam told Malay Mail.

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said he will bring the matter to his party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

“I'm on the way to see him now. I will ask him to issue a statement,” Wee told Malay Mail when contacted.

The Sungai Kandis by-election will be held on August 4 and the nomination day will be on July 21 following the death of PKR state assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei on July 2.