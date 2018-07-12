Pakatan withdraws application for judicial review against RoS

Lawyer Michelle Ng says Pakatan Harapan withdrew the application because RoS had registered it on May 16, after the 14th general election. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― The Pakatan Harapan today withdrew its application for a judicial review to seek a court order to compel the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to respond to its application for registration as a coalition.

Counsel Michelle Ng, who represented Pakatan Harapan, said to reporters that the coalition withdrew the application because RoS had registered it on May 16, after the 14th general election.

The High Court was to have heard arguments on the application for the judicial review today, but the matter was settled in chambers before Judge Datuk Nordin Hassan and in the presence of Senior Federal Counsel Mazlifah Ayob, who acted for RoS, and Ng.

The court, which had on March 1 allowed Pakatan Harapan to begin the process for the judicial review, struck out the application filed on Feb 21 without any order as to costs. ― Bernama