Freeport cedes control of Grasberg to Indonesia in US$3.85b deal

Published 7 hours ago on 12 July 2018

Widodo said an initial agreement had been reached for Inalum to increase its stake in Freeport’s local unit to 51 per cent from 9.36 per cent. — Reuters pic
JAKARTA, July 12 — After more than a year of wrangling, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. agreed to cede majority control of its giant Grasberg copper and gold mine to Indonesia in a deal valued at US$3.85 billion (RM15.5 billion)

State-owned PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium, or Inalum, will pay that amount for a 51 per cent stake, increasing the nation’s holding from just over 9 per cent, in a three-way pact that also sees Rio Tinto Group cash out on its economic interest in the mine for US$3.5 billion. Freeport’s share of the payment will be US$350 million.

The details of the deal were released at a signing ceremony in Jakarta attended by ministers and Freeport Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson. — Bloomberg

