Freeport cedes control of Grasberg to Indonesia in US$3.85b deal

Widodo said an initial agreement had been reached for Inalum to increase its stake in Freeport’s local unit to 51 per cent from 9.36 per cent. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, July 12 — After more than a year of wrangling, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. agreed to cede majority control of its giant Grasberg copper and gold mine to Indonesia in a deal valued at US$3.85 billion (RM15.5 billion)

State-owned PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium, or Inalum, will pay that amount for a 51 per cent stake, increasing the nation’s holding from just over 9 per cent, in a three-way pact that also sees Rio Tinto Group cash out on its economic interest in the mine for US$3.5 billion. Freeport’s share of the payment will be US$350 million.

The details of the deal were released at a signing ceremony in Jakarta attended by ministers and Freeport Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson. — Bloomberg