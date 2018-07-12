Hadi: PAS undecided on contesting Sg Kandis by-election

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang says PAS have not made any decisions whether or not it will field a candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Islamist party PAS is still undecided on whether or not it will field a candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election.

In a brief WhatsApp message to the Malay Mail, party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the matter is still being discussed.

“PAS have not made any decisions (regarding the Sg Kandis by-election). We are still studying the issue,” said Abdul Hadi.

The Sungai Kandis State seat in Selangor was vacated when state assemblyman Shuhaimi Shafiei lost his battle to cancer on July 2.

The Election Commission had announced the by-election to be held on August 4, while nomination day will be on July 21.

Selangor PKR chairman Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has submitted three names to party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to consider as candidates to defend the PKR seat.

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also said that the ruling coalition will contest under PKR's banner as it had during GE14 despite having the coalition logo approved.

Opposition party Umno might be contesting under its own logo instead of the Barisan Nasional logo.

Deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan recently said it was crucial for Umno to contest on its own to test its strength as an Opposition party.