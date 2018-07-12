Bursa extends gains at mid-afternoon on sustained Maybank boost

A good showing by index-linked counters led by Maybank puts Bursa on a continued rebound after the morning break. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Bursa Malaysia extended earlier gains at mid-afternoon on buying support in the index-linked counters led by Maybank.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.14 points higher at 1,696.91 from yesterday's close of 1,688.77.

Maybank pushed the composite index 3.897 points higher after rising 20 sen to RM9.34 with 4.82 million shares changing hands.

On the broader market, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 417 to 316, while 357 counters were unchanged, 780 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.6 billion units valued at RM1.22 billion.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank bagged 14 sen to RM22.94, CIMB earned six sen to RM5.44, IHH Healthcare advanced eight sen to RM5.98, but Tenaga lost four sen to RM14.46 and Petronas Chemicals slipped one sen to RM8.53.

Among actives, Sapura Energy shed one sen to 58.5 sen, MyEG rose six sen to 85.5 sen, Nova MSV added one sen to 19.5 sen, APFT inched up half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, and George Kent gained 23 sen to RM1.22.

The FBM Emas Index was 63.38 points lower at 11,952.13, the FBMT100 Index increased 57.12 points to 11,755.54, the FBM70 improved 73.25 points to 14,474.83, the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 56.23 points to 12,064.73, and the FBM Ace Index rose 48.8 points to 5,264.43.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index soared 150.42 points to 16,711.28, the Industrial Index gained 6.54 points to 3,150.87 but the Plantation Index declined 14.72 points to 7,497.13. — Bernama