Acid splash victim to undergo surgery today, says police

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― The victim of the acid splash incident along Jalan Raja Chulan is undergoing a surgery today says Dang Wangi Deputy OCPD Rudy Abdullah.

Rudy said,the victim was sedated hours before the surgery and due to that police was unable to record his statement.

Rudy added, he was advised by doctors at Prince Court Medical Centre Burns Unit Ward that the victim could be too incoherent to make any consistent statements.

“We haven't been able to record the victim's statement because he was just given a sedative and the doctors advised against taking his statement because he could give an inconsistent statement as a result of the medication administered,” Rudy said in a press statement.

The police have yet to identify the suspects, knowing only the bare facts that it is two Indian males in their 40s.

On Tuesday (July 10), the victim who is in his 40s suffered 10 to 20 per cent burn injuries after he was splashed with acid along Jalan Raja Chulan.

An eyewitness had reported the incident where two men on a blue motorcycle smashed the victim's car and splashed acid into the vehicle.

It was reported that the suspects wore black jackets and helmets with their faces covered.

The victim was alone in the car and was taken to the hospital by the public.