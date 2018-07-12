Is DAP’s Nga the new deputy Speaker?

According to sources, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming is believed to be one of the names considered for the post of Parliament deputy Speaker. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 12 ― Rumours are rife that DAP deputy secretary-general Nga Kor Ming could be in line for the Parliament deputy Speaker post, after the Teluk Intan MP missed out on a Cabinet post.

Pakatan Harapan sources informed Malay Mail that Nga, a veteran lawmaker and fiery orator, is believed to be one of the names considered for the post.

Nga, who is also Perak DAP chairman, was surprisingly missing from the Cabinet line-up--despite having led the state DAP to a 100 per cent record in GE14, where they won all 18 seats contested.

One insider revealed that the Nga's name was in the running, but noted that no final decision had been made.

“Its on the table, but it hasn't been confirmed yet,” said a source.

“It is part of the plan to further strengthen the legislative and executive bodies. Nga is experienced as a five-term assemblyman and a three-term MP.”

“Before this, he was one of the lawmakers who gave former Speakers the biggest headache in the august hall. He definitely knows the standing orders inside out.”

In addition to the speculation, Chinese vernacular newspaper Sin Chew Daily also ran a report this week claiming that Nga was in line to fill the vacant post.

When asked to respond to the rumours, Nga himself only said “Wait for (an) official announcement.”

Speculation regarding the Speaker and deputy speaker posts is heating up ahead of next week’s first Parliament sitting under the new PH government.

Earlier today, PKR lawmaker Datuk Johari Abdul reportedly turned down the opportunity to be the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, saying he loves his constituents in Sungai Petani and Gurun too much.

This was because Article 57(4) of the Federal Constitution would require him to drop his state post before becoming a Speaker.

The article does not mention any similar caveat for deputy Speakers, which means that if appointed, Nga would not need to vacate his Aulong state seat.

“There is talk in the party that Nga will get the post. However, they are still checking whether a sitting assemblyman can fill the position,” said another source.