KL shares gain in morning trade

In line with regional performance, Bursa Malaysia is firmer after chalking up gains in the morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session firmer in tandem with regional peers, thanks to gains in Maybank.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished at 1,696.18, up 7.41 points from yesterday's close of 1,688.77.

The key index moved between 1,686.14 and 1,696.88 throughout the morning session.

Maybank contributed 4.287 points to the composite index, after soaring 22 sen to RM9.36 with 3.88 million shares changing hands.

A dealer said Asian equities rebounded strongly, taking the cue from a positive recovery by Chinese indexes amid improved crude oil prices.

China's SSE Composite Index rose 1.9 per cent to 2,830.44, Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 1.31 per cent to 22,218.47, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.71 per cent to 28,512.87 and Singapore's Straits Times added 0.1 per cent to 3,252.45.

Back home, market breadth was positive with gainers outnumbering losers 365 to 291, while 363 counters were unchanged, 851 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.24 billion units valued at RM815.7 million.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank chalked up 14 sen to RM22.94, CIMB perked one sen to RM5.39, but both Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals lost two sen each to RM14.48 and RM8.52 respectively.

Among actives, Sapura Energy shed 2.5 sen to 57 sen, APFT was flat at two sen, while MyEG gained four sen to 83.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 45.31 points to 11,934.06, the FBM70 improved 30.14 points to 14,431.72 and the FBMT100 Index bagged 44.67 points to 11,743.09.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 27.51 points higher at 12,036.01 and the FBM Ace Index earned 49.68 points to 5,265.31.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index bolstered 142.09 points to 16,702.95, the Industrial Index gained 7.05 points to 3,151.38 but the Plantation Index fell 8.94 points to 7,502.91. — Bernama