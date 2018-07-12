Claiming ‘Christian’ DAP in control of Dr M, Umno man plans Parliament protest

In a provocative statement, Lokman claimed that the DAP is controlling Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in its attempt to allegedly turn Christianity into the ‘official religion’ of Malaysia. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― A group led by an Umno leader announced today it will hold a march to the Parliament on Monday, to protest an alleged attempt by DAP to make Christianity the official religion in Malaysia.

The group, Pemantau Malaysia Baru (PMB) led by Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam also pledged support for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who it claimed has lost his voice to defend the Malays and Islam.

In a provocative statement, Lokman claimed that the DAP is controlling Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in its attempt to allegedly turn Christianity into the “official religion” of Malaysia.

“It is too late today. What we were worried about has happened one by one, and DAP’s hope to make Christianity as the official religion has started showing success,” Lokman claimed.

The group plans to gather at the parking lot of the Bukit Aman police headquarters at 8am, before starting its march at 8.30am while the Agong Sultan Muhammad V makes his way to the Parliament.

“We will not shout and scream this time.

“As a symbolic show that the Agong has lost his voice and responsibility to protect Islam and the interest of the Malays, we will march with our mouths covered by tape and hands bound,” he said.

His statement also repeatedly named DAP secretary-general as “Joseph” Lim Guan Eng, the name used by his detractors who accused him of being a closet Christian.

Lokman claimed that Dr Mahathir is powerless to uphold such rights despite being a Malay Muslim as his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia only holds 13 parliamentary seats.

“He governs according to the wants of 42 DAP MPs who are placing knives on his throat,” the Umno said of the prime minister.

Lokman pointed out that DAP MPs Lim and Gobind Singh Deo are now in control of two “very important” ministries.

He also highlighted that Gobind is the son of the late Karpal Singh who was a staunch opposer of an Islamic state.

“No need to talk about Islamic programmes, soon Christian missionaries will appear on TV like what happened in Indonesia,” Lokman claimed.

The statement also included several allegations, some possibly defamatory, about the recently-elected Attorney-General Tommy Thomas and Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.

“If Muslims are still blind and do not see the destruction towards Islam, Malay interests, nation, and the position of Malay Rulers, there is nothing more I can say. Until when can we just fight wickedness with just our hearts?” he asked.

Malay Muslim groups have started bemoaning the appointment of Malanjum as chief justice yesterday replacing Tun Md Raus Sharif, following the appointments of Thomas and Datuk Liew View Keong as de facto law minister.

Earlier, Islamist party PAS claimed the legal rights of Muslims are now under threat following the appointments of non-Muslims into top legal positions in the country.