Minister: No 'flip-flop', Pakatan government will recognise UEC

Education Minister Maszlee Malik says the government will recognise the Unified Examinations Certificate for entry into public universities. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― The Pakatan Harapan government will stick to its manifesto and recognise the Unified Examinations Certificate (UEC) as a legitimate entry requirement for students, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said today.

“We are going to make sure that whatever policy or decision being made, there will be no u-turn or any flip-flop, and it has to be holistic,” The Star Online quoted him as saying.

Maszlee's remarks come amid calls for Putrajaya to fulfil its election promise of recognising the UEC.

PH, in its GE14 manifesto, promised to recognise the UEC for entry into public universities.

But the minister said recently that a holistic study was needed before this could be done.

The UEC is the school-leaving certificate issued by independent Chinese-medium schools in Malaysia.

There are about 60 independent Chinese-medium schools in Malaysia, with over 20 of them in East Malaysia.

The UEC is recognised in Singapore but it has limited recognition in Sarawak, Selangor and Penang.