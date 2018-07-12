Oscar De La Hoya praises Pacquiao’s achievements in and out of ring

American boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya speaks during a press conference at Hilton Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — America’s boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya praised Philippines boxer Manny Pacquiao for his contributions to boxing, in and out of the ring.

The 45-year-old who racked up a 39-6 record during his 16-year career said that Pac-Man is one of the most iconic figures the sport has ever produced.

“I have so much of respect for him, not because he’s a good boxer but because he’s a legend outside the ring.

“He’s been building bridges across countries, attracting youth to become fighters and warriors and he’s been doing it trough his heart and fists and because he loves to give back.”

The founder of Golden Boy Promotions said that his first memory of Pacquiao was promoting him against his fight with Mexico’s Marco Antonio Barrera in 2003, and from then on he knew the Fillipino boxer would be a top prospect one day.

“He was an unknown fighter back then but I feel that it was his destiny to become who he is today.

“I salute you, I respect you, I admire you and it gives me great pleasure to be with you here today,” he told the media during a short interview session at Hilton KL.

He wrapped up his message to the media by wishing the two boxers a memorable bout on Sunday at Axiata Arena.

“Congratulations to Matthysse, this has been his dream and his goal to fight against the best. All the best to him.

“When they step in the ring on Sunday, there is no nationalities, only two boxers who will give it their all — the best against the best.”