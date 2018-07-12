Electricity tariffs to remain till Dec, minister says govt absorbing costs

Minister of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Yeo Bee Yin at the town hall session on renewable energy at Marriot Hotel, Kuala Lumpur July 12, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Domestic consumers will not be paying higher electricity tariffs for the next six months despite higher costs as Putrajaya is using a fund to cushion the increase, Science, Technology, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said today.

She said the federal government will use RM 114 million from the Kumpulan Wang Industri Elektrik to make sure that domestic consumers are not paying more for their electricity in the next six months, between July to December.

The tariff in Malaysia is reviewed every six months.

“So normal consumers will not be paying extra surcharge,” she told a press conference here.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad previously said that consumers need to pay a surcharge of 1.35 sen per kilowatt due to higher electricity generation costs.

Yeo also said that the impact from the surcharge for commercial users will be minimal, following the zero-rated Goods and Services Tax (GST).



“For the 1.1 million low voltage commercial users, the impact of surcharge minus GST will be less than 70 sen,” she said.



She said that she has discussed the matter with the Domestic Trade Ministry and will elaborate on it next week in Parliament.