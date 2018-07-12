Malaysia's May manufacturing sales up 5.5pc

May manufacturing sales in Malaysia chalked up a 5.5 per cent growth, from RM61.9 billion a year ago to the current RM65.3 billion. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Malaysia’s May 2018 manufacturing sales recorded a growth of 5.5 per cent, rising to RM65.3 billion from RM61.9 billion reported a year ago.

The Department of Statistics in a statement noted that the significant increase in sales value in May was due to an increase in electrical and electronics products (7.5 per cent), petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (6.8 per cent) and Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Basic Metal & Fabricated Metal Products (4.3 per cent).

The number of total employees engaged in the Manufacturing sector in May 2018 increased 1.7 per cent or 18,077 persons to 1,070,000 persons, compared with 1,051,923 persons in May 2017.

“Salaries and wages paid rose 10 per cent (RM346.8 million) to record RM3.8 billion, thus registering average salary and wage per employee of RM3,562 in May 2018,” it said.

Sales value per employee gained 3.8 per cent to RM61,071 as compared with the same month of the previous year. — Bernama