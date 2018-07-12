Bursa higher at mid-morning

Malaysian equities are traded in a tight range and are up slightly at mid-morning. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Bursa Malaysia turned higher at mid-morning with the benchmark index rebounding to pare some of the earlier losses as market sentiment improved.

At 11.02 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.02 points firmer at 1,690.79 from yesterday’s close of 1,688.77 and after opening 0.52 of-a-point better at 1,689.29.

Gains in Hartalega and Maybank pushed the composite index higher by 2.784.

The stocks rose 27 sen and six sen to RM6.04 and RM9.20 respectively.

A dealer said steadier crude oil prices, after an overnight slump due to trade war fears, also helped spark positive sentiment in the market.

At the time of writing, Brent crude improved by 1.84 per cent to US$74.75 per barrel.

Similarly, regional bourses also staged uptrend performances with Japan's Nikkei 225 increasing 1.11 per cent to 22,174.92, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.36 per cent to 28,412.71 and Singapore's Straits Times adding 0.18 per cent to 3,254.78.

On the broader market, advancers trumped decliners by 286 to 268, while 330 counters were unchanged, 986 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 918.08 million units valued at RM488.26 million.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank advanced 12 sen to RM22.92, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB gained one sen each to RM8.55 and RM5.39 respectively, but Tenaga shed four sen to RM14.46.

Among actives, Sapura Energy eased three sen to 56.5 sen, APFT inched up half-a-sen to 2.5 sen while MY E.G. Services added 1.5 sen to 81 sen.

The FBM Emas Index perked 9.31 points to 11,898.06, the FBMT100 Index gained 7.76 points to 11,706.18, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 0.74 of-a-point better at 12,009.24 and the FBM Ace Index increased 39.36 points to 5,254.99.

However, the FBM70 lost 13.62 points to 14,387.96.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index slid 1.49 points to 3,142.84, the Plantation Index decreased 27.03 points to 7,484.82, but the Finance Index edged up 38.22 points to 16,599.08. — Bernama