Possible for Malaysia to use renewable biofuels, minister says

Loke said that one way to increase biofuels availability and adoption is to make its operational cost more competitive so that they are commercially viable for commercial vehicles operators. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT KLANG, July 12 ― Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today that renewable biofuels can be adopted in Malaysia as it is a sustainable concept.

Biofuels are known as fuels that produced directly or indirectly from organic material (biomass) including plant materials and animal waste.

Loke said that one way to increase biofuels availability and adoption is to make its operational cost more competitive so that they are commercially viable for commercial vehicles operators.

“Trucks and lorries have been popular mode of transport for moving goods in large quantities, but there is an impact on the economy, quality of life and the environment.

“One way to address this is the possibilities of renewable biofuels while looking at the barriers for adoption of green and sustainable transport solutions in Malaysia,” he said at the launch of the newly upgraded Scania Malaysia Port Klang branch here, today.

Loke also added that many countries are encouraging commercial vehicle operators to switch to renewable biofuels such as biodiesel, bioethanol and biogas.

“This shift has a great potential in job creation in Malaysia's biofuels industry given its labour intensive compared to the highly capital-intensive fossil fuel industry.

“Biodiesel emissions, for example, have a less harmful impact on human health than petroleum diesel fuel as they contain less hydrocarbons and nitrite compounds,” he said.

Loke said Scania has made a progress in sustainable transport solutions by improving the use of energy-efficient, resource-saving products, alternative fuels and efficient transport systems.

Scania has upgraded its Port Klang's branch amounted to RM3.8 million ― including more working bays, bringing it to a total of 22 work bays.

The service is carried out by 22 skilled technicians, who can now work on up to 30 vehicles per day with the facility upgrades.